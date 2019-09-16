Three candidates for Fort Smith Police Chief job

The City of Fort Smith has three candidates they're considering for the chief of police position

Andrew Harvey is the Palestine Texas Chief of Police since 2017. He has more than two decades of law enforcement experience; 21 years were spent with the Dallas, Texas police department. While there he was accountable for 300+ personnel and lead Patrol Lieutenants, Sergeants and Officers. He served in the military from 1987 to 2008 and retired with the United States Air National Guard.

Alice Fulk is a 27-year police veteran. She has a graduate degree in Human Resource Management from Webster University in Little Rock, and an undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Fulk also has advanced training in the Homeland Security Leadership Academy and Senior Management Institute of Policing to name two of four courses she has taken.

Danny Baker is currently Fort Smith’s Interim Chief of Police and has been in law enforcement for 21 years. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Northeastern State University in 1996. Baker has been with the Fort Smith police department since July 2001 where he began as an officer, in 2008 was promoted to Sergeant, promoted to Captain in 2016, and to Interim Chief of Police in 2019. Baker also has formal leadership training with FSPD.

