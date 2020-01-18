Three car accident after a driver runs red light

Update: Central EMS transported 3 people to the hospital, Springdale Fire transported 1 person to a a local hospital – conditions unknown.

Original Story: SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Tontitown Police Department responded to multiple car accident Saturday at about 3:30 p.m.

According to reports, a vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Sunset Road and Jones Road.

After making contact with one vehicle, the driver at fault careened into another lane and struck two more vehicles.

The condition of those involved is currently unknown.

This is a developing story stay tuned with KNWA for updates.