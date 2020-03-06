Two-vehicle crash stalls traffic on I-49 south in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: As of 7:32 a.m. on Friday, the accident has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are working a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lane of I-49 in Springdale, according to the latest report from Arkansas State Police.

Traffic is stalled near Exit 70, the Don Tyson Parkway exit, according to a report on IDriveArkansas.com. Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 6:08 a.m. on Friday.

Note: A previous version of this story described the accident as a three-vehicle crash. The Arkansas State Police have since amended their incident report.

