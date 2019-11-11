TIPS: Be ready during winter weather

(KNWA) — It’s not too early to be thinking about the upcoming winter season. With wintry mix and cold temperatures in Arkansas, it’s encouraged to prepare now to stay safe and warm.

Winter storms not only cause more car crashes, but can also cause hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning and heart attacks due to overexertion, according to an official website of the Department of Homeland Security.

Tips on the website suggest that anyone in a winter storm warning should:

Stay off roads

Dress appropriately

Stay indoors

Prepare for power outages

Use generators outside and away from windows

Pay attention to emergency information, news and alerts

Be aware of the signs hypothermia and frostbite (keep dry clothing on hand to prevent heat loss)

Check on family, friends and neighbors

Anyone that does have to drive should consider preparing their vehicles in case they are stranded. Tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include:

Bring a portable charger and extra batteries

Grab a warm blanket and extra gloves

Bring booster cables, flares, tire pump and gauge, and sand or cat litter for traction

Bring a map

Have flashlights, battery-powered radio, matches, tools, shovel, tow chain and a first-aid kit on hand

Bring water, food and wipes

The CDC recommends winterizing homes by installing weather stripping, insulation and storm windows, as well as clean out gutters and repair roof leaks.

Checking on heating systems to make sure they work properly and are ventilated is also recommended.

Firefighters highly recommend inspecting and cleaning fireplaces and chimneys, and test smoke detector batteries more than once per year.

It’s always a good idea to walk carefully on walkways during any kind of winter weather. Falls can be devastating.