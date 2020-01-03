Tips to organize and store your holiday decorations

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — With the holiday season over, many of you are working on putting your decorations away. That means finding a place for the holiday lights, ornaments and the artificial tree for some.

Lifestyle Blogger & Home enthusiast Meredith Wheeler with Tiny Bits of Happiness said the trick is figuring out how much of the decorations you would like to keep. For her household she has two large containers and if the decorations don’t fit into those two boxes she gets rid of it.

Wheeler uses clear plastics bags and labels everything. She said many things around the home can be used as a container. For example, her family used an old shoebox to store the ornaments.

Take the time to carefully put your containers away so your decorations are good to go for next season.