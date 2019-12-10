‘Tis the season for choosing the perfect Christmas tree!

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — You may still be looking for a Christmas tree, and it can difficult to find the perfect one.

Mark Rockwell, owner of Rockwell Farms Nursery in Rogers, said there are a few things to keep in mind while tree shopping.

Note the height of your ceiling. You’re going to want to allow at least two feet of space above the tree.

If you get a real tree, make sure it stays watered. Dry trees can be a hazard and may not last as long.

Also, get a wide and sturdy stand for the tree. That will help keep it upright and protected from kids and pets.

A common debate every Christmas season is whether to get a real or artificial tree. There are benefits to both, including that artificial trees last longer and keep a more consistent look over the years, but Rockwell said real trees give off the pine smell many people and can help create memories.

“I’ve seen it for 33 years,” Rockwell said. “When families come here, with their kids, you can’t beat it. The kids remember that for the rest of their lives.”

For those still in the market for a tree, Rockwell Farms Nursery is open 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. every day until Christmas.