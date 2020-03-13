Toilet paper litters roadside on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of feet of toilet paper littered the roadside on Interstate 49 near the Razorback Road Exit in Fayetteville on Friday.

Meteorologist Rick Katzfey was at the scene of Friday’s “roll over” at Exit 60.

TOILET PAPER UPDATE: I found toilet paper! Not where you expect though. An apparent “Roll over”. Roll over here… Roll over there… 🤷🏻‍♂️. I-49 southbound at exit 60. pic.twitter.com/X8gq81dHB8 — Rick Katzfey (@WeatherRick) March 13, 2020

Local supermarket shelves have been sold out of the product recently in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

We’ve reached out to Arkansas State Police for more information, but the source of the dump is unclear.

Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) said they were not aware of the mess but now they are planning to send a crew to clean up the toilet paper.

