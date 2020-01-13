Topgolf to hire more than 300 employees for new Rogers location

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Topgolf is looking to fill more than 300 positions at its new Rogers location, the company says.

The Dallas-based company is looking to hire servers, bartenders, bussers, runners, and other guest-service positions at its upcoming location off I-49 near the Walmart AMP.

Interviews begin on February 1, according to online job listings.

Topgolf describes its unique group interview process below:

A Topgolf MISSION: Ambition hiring event is one of the most unique ways one will ever interview for a job. Cloaked in mystery, but full of intrigue, these events are Topgolf’s special way of showcasing its culture of fun and energy. Applicants are inspired to leave their dress-up clothes and pre-rehearsed answers at the door and start thinking mission-minded. Their time interviewing will consist of gathering intel and navigating through group activities, interactive panel interviews, one-on-one convos with Topgolf’s venue leadership teams, games and more. Topgolf

An official opening date for the business has not yet been announced.

For more information on the popular sports entertainment company, click here.