Toy drive benefits NWA Children’s Shelter

"This might be their first time to have that Christmas holiday experience," Rachel Bray said.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — ‘Tis for the season for giving and one group is working to make the holidays bright for children in need.

A toy drive benefiting the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter will be held at Grub’s Bar and Grille in Rogers (3001 S Market St.) on Tuesday, December 17.

The event is from 4 – 10 p.m.

People are encouraged to stop by and bring a new unwrapped toy.

Toy drive organizer Rachel Bray said she hopes people can see why it’s so important to help nonprofits like the NWA Children’s Shetler especially during this time of year.

“A lot of these kids at the shelter have never received a Christmas present,” Bray said. “They have never actually ever received a present so this might be their first time to have that Christmas holiday experience.”

Bray said when picking out a toy don’t forget about the teenagers.

Below are some toy ideas:

If you aren’t able to make it to Grubs, there are three drop-off locations taking toys until Friday (Dec. 20):

Rogers: Grub’s Rogers

Downtown Rogers: SubieGurus

Bentonville: Thrive Real Estate

Justin Bulla, SubieGurus owner, said he opened his business because he wants everyone to have an opportunity to give to these kids.

“If you get some extra toys when you’re out Christmas shopping and you give them to us it’s going to make a big difference in somebody’s Christmas,” Bulla said. “It definitely helps them out a lot.”