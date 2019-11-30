Toy drive for kids of veterans

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Toys are currently being collected for a holiday drive benefiting children of veterans.

Those at Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette are partnering with American Legion Post 77 for the toy drive.

The ages of the children are six months to 13 or 14-years-old.

The American Legion requests gifts remain unwrapped.

Drop off toys at any four Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette locations until Dec. 4.

Those with the American Legion will get the toys Dec. 5 and will prep for distribution at the Children of Veterans Christmas Party.

Drop off locations:

Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette | Bentonville

3113 N. Walton Blvd.

Bentonville

273.3838

Drop off hours: 8am-5:30pm Mon-Fri| 8:30-5:00pm Sat | 11am-3:00pm Sun

Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette | Fayetteville

3593 N. College Ave.

Fayetteville

696.0600

Drop off hours: 8am-6:00pm Mon-Fri | 9:00am-5:00pm Sat | 12:30pm-4:30pm Sun

Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette | Rogers

809 S. 52nd St.

Rogers

521.0220

Drop off hours: 8am-5:30pm Mon-Fri | 8:30- 4:30pm Sat | 1:00pm-4:00pm Sun

Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette| Siloam Springs

200 Progress Ave. #90

Siloam Springs

524.9353

Drop off hours: 9:00am-5:00pm Mon-Sat

5:30pm Monday through Friday | 8:30-5:00pm Saturday | 11am-3:00pm Sundays





