Toyland in the Square!

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The downtown Bentonville transformed into Toyland on Friday (November 1). Some would even call it a sneak peek into Santa’s workshop!

Walmart vendors showcased some of the newest toys of the holiday season at the Bentonville Square.

Associate buyer for Walmart, Brandon Story said this event is a hit every year and is a good time for kids to start writing their wish list to Santa.

“The joy and the thrill the kids get from opening that gift on Christmas Day, it’s one of those things that probably sticks with them for a very long time as they grow up,” Story said.

While Toyland is a magical time for many kids in Northwest Arkansas, it was especially magical for one in particular.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted a 13-year-old cancer survivor a trip to Disney World; a dream come true for the teen.

“Children who have an illness feel that they sometimes don’t allow their family to have other experiences because of what they have to do and sacrifice for that child to continue to that journey,” said Raven Washabaugh, volunteer for the nonprofit.

