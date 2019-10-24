TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 accidents slow traffic on Interstate 49

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Three accidents on Interstate 49 is slowing traffic down on the interstate.

One accident is at Exit 69 near Johnson. The inside and middle lanes are impacting southbound traffic.

Another accident is at Exit 73 just north of Springdale. The northbound outside lane is impacted and traffic is very slow in the area.

A third accident is at mile marker 73.2 near Springdale. The accident is also impacting northbound traffic.

