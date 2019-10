NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Drivers should be aware of slick and icy spots when traveling this morning.

According to iDrive Arkansas, between Fulbright Expressway and the Bobby Hopper Tunnel, there could be slick spots on overpasses and bridges.

ArDOT says to give yourself extra time if you are traveling this morning due to possible slick spots.

There have been no accidents at this time.

