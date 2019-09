BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Traffic is being detoured on Interstate 49 due to a vehicle fire.

Arkansas State Police confirm that a semi caught fire around 1:30 this morning after the rear brakes locked up near exit 93.

The fire occurred at 3:30 a.m. this morning.

Southbound traffic on Interstate 49 near exit 93 is being diverted onto US 71B, which is North Walton Boulevard.

The fire has been put out and no injuries were reported.