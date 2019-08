NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA) - Over the last three years, cashier jobs in Arkansas have declined according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2016, nearly 34,500 people worked as cashiers - by 2018 that number dipped by nearly 3,000 jobs.

From pick-up towers to grocery deliveries and self-checkout machines, if you shop at a Walmart, chances are you have several check out options. "It's convenient, I don't have any hassles, prices usually come outright," customer John Wildenborg said.