Traveling back from the holidays: what ARDOT says drivers should keep in mind

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The holiday week is coming to an end, which means thousands of people will drive Arkansas roads as they make their way home.

Not only will the highways be packed with travelers, but rain is also expected all over the state.

Spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Danny Straessle said the weather could make the drive even more challenging. Straessle said drivers should be more vigilant and take it slow.

He also said during this time of year, there is an increase in the number of drivers under the influence, whether that’s drugs, alcohol, or even sleepiness, especially on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s always a great night to stay at home, enjoy the various shows that are on TV, maybe play some board games,” Straessle said. “Anything but get in the car and drive. You just don’t know who’s on the road.”

Straessle went on to say there will be an increased law enforcement presence on the roads as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which runs through New Year’s Day.

If you see someone you think might under the influence, call 911.