Traveling memorial for fallen veterans stops in NWA

"It's truly a blessing to have organizations like that in our community remembering our loved ones and remembering our family members."

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A traveling memorial honoring more than 100 Arkansans who died serving our country made a stop in Northwest Arkansas on Sunday, October 27.

I am very grateful as a family member to know that my brother has not been forgetten. Julie Adams, Gold Star Sister of Tommy Ratzlaff

The Arkansas Run for the Fallen Traveling Memorial made a stop at the Pinnacle Memorial Garden in Rogers, where hundreds of people gathered to honor the Arkansas military service members who died while serving on active duty since September 11, 2001.

The site includes an American flag and a bio place card for each of the 149 service members.

We’re family whether we wanted to be or not and hate that we have to but it is a blessing that we can all get together. Julie Adams, Gold Star Sister of Tommy Ratzlaff

Gold Star family members, like Julie Adams, who lost her brother Tommy Ratzlaff in August of 2011 attended the event to honor him.

Ratzlaff, of Green Forest Arkansas, served in the Navy for 16 years and was a SEAL for 15.

Adams said her brother lived his life doing exactly what he wanted to do.

She said it is a privilege to see that even though her brother is gone, he is not forgotten.



“As one of my cousins said at his service in Green Forest,” Adams said. “He did what he loved and he died protecting those that loved him.”

Adams said it is a blessing to have organizations such as Arkansas Run for the Fallen, because it brings the community together to remember those who gave their life for our freedom.

The Arkansas Run for the Fallen Traveling Memorial is open to the public from 8 a.m. to dark at the Pinnacle Memorial Garden until Wednesday, October 30.

Adams wants to encourage people to at least drive by and see the memorial while it’s in Rogers, even if they can’t stop and look.

The event’s name is in reference to a marathon and honor run which will take place March 20-22, 2019.

