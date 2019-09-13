Trial set for former VA pathologist

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The former VA pathologist accused of 12 counts each of wire fraud and mail fraud, four counts of making false statements in certain matters and three counts of involuntary manslaughter has pleaded not guilty.

Levy’s trial is set to begin Sept. 8, 2020.

He is accused of working while intoxicated. A drug and alcohol test conducted at that time revealed that Levy’s blood alcohol content was .396.

A news release issued by the office of Duane Kees, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, states that Levy was under the influence of 2M2B, or 2-methyl-2-butanol, while on the job at the VA.

The product 2M2B is a chemical that enables a person to achieve a state of intoxication but is not detectable in routine drug and alcohol testing.