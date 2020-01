FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Calligraphy, often referred to as the art of writing, is the design and execution of lettering with a broad tip instrument to give expression to words.

The Fayetteville Public Library is offering a fun beginner course that will cover basic calligraphic lettering with Julie Rae. All supplies are provided.

The calligraphy class is being help Wednesday, January 8, 2020 – 5:30 PM to 7:30. At the Fayetteville Public Library in the Walker Community Room.