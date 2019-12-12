TSA checkpoint expanded at XNA

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport updates its Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint.

It’s one part of the airport’s renovation project that has a price tag of almost $200 million.

XNA spokesperson said the move will help with long lines that often form outside of the checkpoint area.

“This will completely get rid of that problem… people will be able to get up the escalators, stand in line, be up here right next to security, and get through as quickly as possible,” said Alex English.

English said XNA hopes to add a fourth TSA checkpoint line in the next year.