Turpentine Creek Wildlife refuge accepting Christmas tree donations

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark (KNWA) — Your Christmas trees do not have to end up in a landfill. You might want to consider donating it to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife refuge.

Courtesy: TCWR

The natural Christmas trees are used as the animal residents’ habitats.

According to the wildlife refuge “Christmas trees become wonderful, environmental, enrichment for our big cat residents!”

The trees are a treat to the animals. The fresh pine smell is inviting for the animals and encourages them to play with the trees and stay active. The trees also serve as new hiding spots for the TCWR residents.

All of the decorations must be removed from the trees and can be dropped off during normal business hours.