BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR) — Guy Fieri, a TV chef, has his eyes on the Ozarks.

Fieri plans to open a kitchen and bar-restaurant on the Branson Landing.

The restaurant is set to open next summer and will feature Fieri’s trash can nachos, bacon mac and cheeseburger and bourbon brown sugar wings.

Former Food Network star Paula Deen also opened a restaurant at the Branson Landing.