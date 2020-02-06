TV LEGO competition features local woman

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A Rogers woman puts her LEGO skills to the test on national television.

Kara Fletcher is half of the team “The Higher the Hair, the Closer to God.”

She and her teammate, along with 18 other contestants, were selected for the new televised LEGO-building contest, LEGO Masters.

The show is hosted by Will Arnett. It premiered tonight on FOX.

Fletcher said her passion for LEGOs started when she was a young kid and never stopped.

She started a LEGO club for kids and parents seven years ago.

“It’s really become my motivation because it’s about planting the seeds of building and creating a passion. And then now with this experience, just knowing anyone can take that passion to the next level,” she said.

Fletcher had to fill out a 12-page application and submit her past LEGO creations to make it on the show.

The winners will get a cash prize and the title of LEGO Masters.