Two Dallas County men arrested after engaging in sexual activity with children, other charges

DALLAS COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — Two men are behind bars after they took two children, 13 and 15, and lured them into engaging in sex, drugs and endangering the welfare of the children.

Jerry Marshall, 28, and Nicholas Robinson, 27, both of Fordyce, were arrested after an investigation found that the two men had lured two children into their car, engaged in a shootout while the children were in the car and then engaged in drug use and unprotected sexual activity with the children.

Both children were treated medically and will follow up with D.H.S.

Marshall had active felony warrants for aggravated robbery.

The two men are charged with multiple counts of rape, internet stalking of a child, first degree endangering the welfare of a minor and introducing a controlled substance into the body of another person.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says that the investigation is still on going and more arrest are expected.

