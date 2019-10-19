Two deaths confirmed in opioid overdose spike

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

A statement released by the City of Springfield Thursday says there have been 42 overdose deaths reported in the Springfield-Greene County area this year.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA) — Springfield and Greene County health officials have confirmed two deaths related to the recent spike of opioid overdoses.

According to a press release from the city, the number of overdoses from Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon has reached 20.

In a previous report, Fire Chief David Pennington said, “We found that we were having a dramatic rise in calls for overdoses they come into us as patients not breathing,” he said. “In a 24 hour period, we had the same number of calls for an overdose, that we usually see in a month at our hospital so it began to be very concerning that we had something that we really needed to be paying attention too”

Springfield / Greene County Public Safety officials have confirmed two deaths among a recent spike of opioid drug overdoses in the area. From Wednesday, Oct. 16 to 2 p.m., Oct. 18, the number of overdoses (including the two deaths) has reached 20.

Pennington called an emergency meeting with other local first responders on Thursday afternoon because of the spike.

