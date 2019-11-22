Two Fayetteville junior high schools choose new mascots

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Ramay Junior High and Woodland Junior High have revealed their new mascots.

According to Alan Wilbourn with Fayetteville Public Schools, Ramay will now be called the Ramay Red Wolves, while Woodland will be known as the Woodland Colts.

Ramay used to be named the Indians, while Woodland was named the Cowboys.

The schools had a soft reveal today to show the name to students and staff.

Mascot Media is doing the mascot design, which should be part of a big reveal anytime between December and January.