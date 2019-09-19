Two Fayetteville junior high schools narrow down mascot selections

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Two Fayetteville junior high schools are closer to naming new mascots.

The Fayetteville School District tells us it’s received hundreds of suggestions from the community to rename the mascots for the Woodland Cowboys and the Ramay Indians.

Late last year, a task force was assembled due to concerns over the names and so the new mascots will not use human imagery or symbols associated with culture, nationality, race or ethnicity.

All school employees and students will be allowed to vote on the final mascot choices and the winner will be announced on December 1st.