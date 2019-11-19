Two jail guards charged in connection to Jeffrey Epstein’s death, sources say

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. Lawyers for the estate of Jeffrey Epstein want to set up a fund to compensate women who have accused him of sexual abuse. The estate filed papers in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Thursday asking a court there to approve the voluntary claims program. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

(NBC NEWS) — Two guards at a prison in Manhattan have been indicted in connection to the investigation into accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a senior law enforcement official said.

Michael Thomas and Tova Noel have been indicted by a grand jury with six counts tied to falsifying prison records.

The allegations are that Thomas and Noel sat at their desk, browsed the internet, and moved around a common area of the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan but never conducted any rounds on the night before Epstein was found dead by suicide on Aug. 10.

