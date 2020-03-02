Two more Arkansans being tested for coronavirus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Two more people here in Arkansas are being tested for the coronavirus.

The Department of Health announced the new cases the same day it announced negative results from the CDC for another Arkansan.

The ADH now has the capability to test for COVID-19 and if any come back positive, the results will need to be confirmed by the CDC.

During a news conference Friday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced at least 10 others are also being monitored.

