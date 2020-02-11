Two River Valley suspects arrested after breaking into vehicles

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — Two teens were arrested after breaking into cars and stealing items.

The theft happened in the Parkridge neighborhood in Van Buren.

Van Buren native Lincoln Lane, 19, was arrested last week and Fort Smith native Lafayette Gilkey, 18, was arrested this morning, February 11, in connection with the crime.

The two stole tools, sunglasses, and electronics from the cars.

Both Lane and Gilkey were arrested and facing charges of breaking or entering and theft of property.

They have both been booked into the Crawford County Detention Center.

Lane’s bond is $10,000 and Gilkey’s bond is $3,500.