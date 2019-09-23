Two Springdale men arrested for aggravated assault

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Two men from Springdale were arrested for pulling a gun on an off-duty Washington County Deputy, among other charges on Saturday.

Jose Cazares, 18, and Adrian Rodriguez, 18, are facing charges of felony aggravated assault, engaging in criminal gang enterprise, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, carrying a weapon, possession of instruments of crime and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a preliminary report, an off-duty deputy reported that a Hispanic male in a small car pulled a gray revolver on him and his wife as they were shopping.

The officer identified himself as law enforcement and the suspect ran back to his vehicle to flee the scene.

Springdale police received multiple calls related to three or four males in a similarily described vehicle. One call included shots fired from a vehicle into an apartment, multiple calls of gang graffiti “taggings,” and a second aggravated assault where they followed a victim from Walmart and brandished a pistol at him.

All of the incidents had a common vehicle description and occupant descriptions. A Springdale officer identified a vehicle matching the descriptions and pulled it over.

The Washington County Deputy positively identified the driver as Jose Cazares, the person who pulled a pistol on him in the parking lot of Walmart.

The second aggravated assault victim identified a back seat passenger, Adrian Rodriguez, as the person who brandished a pistol at the Elm Springs Walmart.

All of the individuals in the vehicle were identified as active members of the local street gangs “WBS” (Wicked Brown Suspects).

Numerous locations of graffiti were located throughout the city with WBS sprayed in black spray paint. A juvenile was found to have black spray paint on his hands.

Officers found vials of suspected THC oil, two pistols and black spray paint in the vehicle.

An officer of the Springdale Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit identified Cazares as the organizational member of the WBS Street Gang.

Cazares past criminal history includes theft by receiving, aggravated assault, minor in possession of a firearm, second-degree battery, and fleeing.

Both Cazares and Rodriguez are being held in the Washington County Jail with a $25,000 bond.