Two suspects from Tulsa arrested for heroin delivery in Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — Two men from Tulsa were arrested in a parking lot in Van Buren for the delivery of heroin.

After a month-long investigation, Marcus Vasquez (left) and Juan Zavala (right) were arrested after they delivered approximately two grams of heroin in Van Buren.

In an attempt to flee the scene, Vasquez backed into a vehicle that was occupied by a Drug Task Force Agent. There were no injuries as a result of the accident, but Vasquez was charged with an additional offense due to intentionally hitting the officer’s vehicle.

Both suspects were charged with delivery of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Class C Felony) and Vasquez was charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (Class D Felony).