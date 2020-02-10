Tyson cutting approximately 500 jobs, mostly corporate positions

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Tyson Foods is eliminating approximately 500 jobs, mostly in corporate positions, according to an email.
The email was sent below to KNWA News regarding the jobs:
“We have an ongoing focus on financial fitness to make sure our business remains competitive. This means we’re continually reviewing our resources including staffing levels. We’ve recently reduced some roles and relocated others. It’s always difficult to eliminate and move jobs, and we’re doing this only after careful consideration.
The number of affected positions is approximately 500, and most involve the corporate offices in Springdale and Chicago.”Gary Mickelson, Tyson Foods