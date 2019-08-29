Tyson Foods and John Brown University partner to offer tuition discount

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — Those with Tyson Foods and John Brown University have partnered to offer a 10 percent tuition discount to Tyson Foods eligible employees through employer benefits, a news release states.

Eligible employees may earn a graduate degree in any of nine business programs including master of business administration, which includes options for MBAs in international business, market research & consumer insights, design thinking & innovation, cybersecurity and healthcare administration; as well as masters of science degrees in design thinking & innovation, leadership or outdoor program management, the release states.

“The collaboration agreement between Tyson Foods and John Brown University is a true testament of our commitment to creating opportunities for team member professional development and personal growth,” said Alex Solis Amador, managing director, poultry strategy.

Employees who are wanting to complete their bachelor’s degree and have prior college credit may apply the discount to online undergraduate degrees including business administration, liberal arts, organizational leadership, psychology and nursing, according to the release.

“JBU has enjoyed a great relationship with Tyson Foods for many years, and this partnership gives us the opportunity to make that relationship even stronger,” said Joe Walenciak, dean, business development and strategic partnerships. “We look forward to serving the many Tyson team members who wish to further their education and continuing to see JBU students and graduates launch their careers at Tyson.”