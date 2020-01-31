Tyson Foods donates meals to soldiers and families stationed at Fort Bragg

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Tyson Foods announced a donation of about 350,000 meals to U.S. Army soldiers and their families stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

After the recent U.S. conflict with Iran, thousands of soldiers at Fort Bragg were deployed to the Middle East.

The Springdale-based food giant will donate 87,500 pounds of protein in an effort by the company to “recognize the sacrifice by our service members and their families.”

“Like so many Americans, thousands of military families will gather this Sunday to celebrate great food, the competition of sports, and the camaraderie of friends and family,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “We hope this donation will make those gatherings even more special and provide one less worry.”

The company says it’s donated more than 50 million pounds of protein to food banks, community pantries, and disaster relief efforts since 2015.

In 2017, Tyson Foods entered into a partnership with the U.S. Army to employ more soldiers transitioning into civilian life. The U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) guarantees soldiers a job interview after their military service is over.

The company employs more than 6500 people in North Carolina.