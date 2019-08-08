Tyson Foods opens automation and robotics center

The company has invested more than $215 million in automation and robotics during the past five years

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Tyson Foods has opened a new automation and robotics center.

Those with Tyson Foods said the center, Manufacturing Automation Center, is part of its commitment to downtown Springdale and its continued investment in technology and improvement, a news release states.

It’s located at 317 E. Meadow St.

The new building will be used for developing manufacturing solutions, collaborating with suppliers, and technological training, according to Tyson Foods.

The company has invested more than $215 million in automation and robotics during the past five years.