U of A hosts talk with British filmmaker on visual storytelling

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Fayetteville native and British Documentarian is sharing her experiences in the film industry.

Bucy McDonald stopped by the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History for a storytelling workshop.

The University of Arkansas Professor and Chair of the School of Journalism & Strategic Media Larry Foley guided the interview-style session.

McDonald spoke on the best ways to tackle challenging and personal stories on film.

She is a Senior Producer at the Natural History Museum in London and was a former Producer and Director for BBC Television working on stories on land, boats and even underwater.