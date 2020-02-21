U of A students explore the history of the black vote

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — University of Arkansas students discussing the impact of the black vote and the importance of being involved in politics.

Dozens of people, some of them first time voters filled the meeting room for the Voter Town Hall event called ‘The Past, the Present and Future of the Black Vote’. ​It started with the Negro National Anthem and then a PowerPoint presentation looking at pivotal moments in history of the black vote.​​

“​I’m actually planning on dressing up and taking pictures.” ​University of Arkansas student Nyasha Bgoni will be voting early and for the very first time next week. ​ A native of Zimbabwe and a newly American citizen she said she is proud to make her voice heard.​​

“​Now that I got registered to vote it’s really important to exercise this right because there are people who sometimes are limited like I previously was,” said Bgoni.

​Visiting Assistant professor Najja K. Baptist said although there’s been progress since African Americans first cast votes in 1870, there’s a lot more work to be done.​​ “We’re dealing with issues of public education, dealing with issues of fair wages, economy, black women reproductive rights these things have always existed.”

​​During the lecture, Baptist spoke about the barriers black people have faced and what he called the “new tricks” being used to keep minorities from voting today.​ This is why he said it’s even more important for voters to educate themselves on issues that affect their communities.​ For Bgoni, it’s immigration.

“​I want to work as a lawyer one day, pro bono and help people who want to come to this country for better opportunities​​,” said Bgoni.

“​I think it’s important now for black citizens to be able to advocate and use their vote… and not just their vote but their actions to not only hold their government officials accountable but to get the policies passed that they want,” said Baptist.

Thursday’s lecture was sponsored by several black student organizations at the university​