U of A students work to promote diversity

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — University of Arkansas students are taking the reigns in creating a more diverse and inclusive campus.

Students are developing campaigns to attract more first-generation students, bring in more students from rural counties and build a digital presence for the office of diversity and inclusion.

Graduate student, Ariel Romero Velasquez designed a diversity map to showcase stories from current students fitting those profiles. Another student’s project proposed a campaign with the tagline “Inclusion Includes You,” which the Office for Diversity and Inclusion began using as a slogan for the academic year.

The Vice Chancellor for the Diversity and Inclusion said partnering with students in this way is beneficial to everyone involved. “The students gain real-world experience and work with their professors to contribute in meaningful ways to our campus priorities. Our campus and community benefit from the creativity and research-informed work the students produce.”