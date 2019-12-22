Breaking News
UA graduates: Youngest to oldest

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The University of Arkansas says Saturday’s commencement was especially unique because it featured the school’s oldest and youngest graduates.

The youngest — 19-year-old Aleayah Walker — will graduate with degrees in political science and African-American studies.

Joining her at Saturday’s commencement ceremony was 80-year-old Pat Kuhn, who walked the stage after completing a PhD in curriculum and instruction.

Kuhn said she hopes her graduation will be an inspiration to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

“I retired and I said I’m gonna finish this thing,” said Kuhn. “And so it took me 10 years part time and now here I am, 80, and I’m going to graduate tomorrow.”

Walker said she’s also been planning her big day for years.

“Three-and-a-half years ago I set up this goal at the age of 15, and for it to be happening now is so surreal,” said the 19-year-old graduate.

Walker tells KNWA she’s maintained a 4.0 GPA during her time at the University of Arkansas.

