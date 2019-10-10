UA Jazz Jams with local musicians

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Music lovers created unique sounds of jazz in downtown Fayetteville on Wednesday night.

Fenix Fayetteville hosted UA Jazz Jams, featuring the Jake Hertzog Trio.

The group played the part of a back-up band, giving musicians of all levels the opportunity to jam with them using any instruments they wanted.

Jake Hertzog, the Jazz Area Coordinator at University of Arkansas, says this provides a public forum for the communtiy and staudents to connect through music.

“Just kind of get that experience of cutting their teeth and practicing their licks and playing and interacting and getting that on-stage jazz experience,” Hertzog says.

Hertzog calls the UA Jazz Jams an organized madness focused on including everyone who shows up.