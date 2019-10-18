UA opens multi-million dollar residence hall

The building aims to honor and remember Native Americans who passed near the area during the Trail of Tears period.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The University of Arkansas is adding a nearly 80 million dollar facility to its campus.

It’s called Adohi Hall. The name “Adohi” is a Cherokee word meaning “coming to the forest.” It was chosen in consultation with members of the Cherokee Nation. The name references the use of timber in the design.

The building aims to honor and remember Native Americans who passed near the area during the Trail of Tears period. It’s the only residence hall project in the U.S. to use cross-laminated timber and the first multi-story advanced-timber structure in Arkansas.

“Inside, in the creative space, we have a marker room that has a laser cutter, 3D printer, sewing machines, paintings – all kinds of things,” Vice-Chancellor of University Housing Florence Johnson said.

The over 200,000 square foot building fits a little over 700 students. It includes 500 semi-suites, 180 pods, indoor and outdoor performance areas, and practice rooms.

A Trail of Tears marker is located approximately 1,500 feet south of the new residence hall.