UA professor’s father dies from COVID-19 complications

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The death toll related to COVID-19 is more than just a daily-updated statistic. Each number represents a human being. The global pandemic left a University of Arkansas professor without his father or a proper grieving opportunity.

Donald Pijanowski with his four sons and two of his grandchildren at a New York Restaurant (Credit: John Pijanowski)

Donald Pijanowski was a proud Buffalo, New Yorker born in 1932. He was the youngest of 10 kids, a father of four boys and a grandfather. One of his sons is Dr. John Pijanowski, an education professor at the University of Arkansas.

“He wasn’t a loud guy, but he was a guy that everyone counted on,” John Pijanowski said.

There wasn’t a sport Donald Pijanowski didn’t enjoy watching, but some of his favorite teams included UCONN women’s basketball, the Yankees and the Buffalo Bills. These teams did it “the right way,” which he appreciated more than anything else.

“When it was time to have a big Fourth of July picnic, those things always happened at my house,” John Pijanowski said. “He was just at the center of anything that happened in a really, sort of easygoing way.”

The professor described his father as someone who was “good with his hands.” He was good at a lot of different things, which made him a valuable employee in several fields across the country.

“I’ve got a home project right now that’s halfway done,” John Pijanowski said. “I was supposed to call him on Tuesday. He was gonna walk me through it.”

Though nobody’s sure when, Donald Pijanowski was exposed to COVID-19. His son’s best guess is it happened when he was stocking up on medications at the grocery store, preparing to ride out the pandemic rocking his state. Somewhere along the line, he became infected.

“My brother went there to check on him, and he was barely conscious on the floor,” John Pijanowski said.

The virus moved quickly, taking Donald Pijanowski’s life. Isolation policies eliminated the chance for his family to be with him in the end.

“We just had to have faith that the nurses and the doctors who were taking care of him at the end were with him for us and that he didn’t feel alone as we worried that he might feel,” John Pijanowski said.

The body is quarantined for two weeks, and so is the professor’s brother who found his father in a weakened state. With no way to put together a proper, timely burial, which humans traditionally do during the grieving process, John Pijanowski took to Twitter. The original tweet in an emotional thread had nearly 9,000 retweets and more than 63,000 likes by the time of this article’s publication.

I want to tell you about my dad, Donald John Pijanowski. He was born on October 30, 1932 and he passed away today at 12:07pm, April 1, 2020. The doctors tell us it was covid19 which means we were not allowed in the hospital to be with him for his last days. pic.twitter.com/UC52BKvhmj — John Pijanowski (@John_Pijanowski) April 1, 2020

“For me, I write. It’s what I do,” John Pijanowski said. “So, it helped me.”

The most important lesson John Pijanowski learned from this ordeal is that people need to take this virus seriously, he said, but he also noted the power of communication. Many unaffected people will soon become affected, but those who won’t can still have a positive impact by doing one simple thing: listening.

“If you’re one of the people who’s spared, and your direct family was spared, one of the things you can do to help is to simply be willing to pick up the phone and tell people that you wanna hear the stories if they want to share them,” John Pijanowski said.