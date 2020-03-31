UA student creates Northwest Arkansas COVID-19 resource map

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As Arkansas plunges deeper into the COVID-19 outbreak, people young and old are doing what they can to aid their communities. One UofA student created a COVID-19 resource map for Northwest Arkansans.

Sophie Hill is an international studies major who works in the UA Office for Sustainability. She created a resource map that shows businesses offering essential services for people who need them, like food banks, WiFi hot spots and housing aid.

More businesses are welcome to add their names to the list, Hill said.

“If businesses or organizations who’re offering some kind of service reach out to me with my email at the top and let me know that they want to be added, then I can do it in just a couple minutes,” Hill said.

Hill is working to verify each business on the map, she said, to make sure they agree to be listed. Some have already responded and are noted as such on the map.