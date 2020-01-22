UA student government passes proclamation honoring Officer Stephen Carr

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The University of Arkansas’ Student Government Senate passed a proclamation on Tuesday recognizing Officer Stephen Carr for his service to the community.

The proclamation commends Officer Carr, killed while sitting in a patrol vehicle outside the Fayetteville Police Department last December, for serving the city, as well as the student body at the University of Arkansas.

“Officer Carr served the city with dedication and honor for two and a half years, receiving the Unit Meritorious Performance Award in 2018. Regarding his character, colleagues, friends, and family members described him as both compassionate and caring. The tenants on Dickson St., with whom he collaborated closely while working his beat, valued his service greatly. Particularly, the owners of JJ’s Grill and other popular establishments in the area have noted the positive impact he had in our community. Numerous testimonies describe his compassion for students who spent time on and around Dickson St throughout Officer Carr’s time in the line of duty.” Excerpt from Proclamation Recognizing Officer Stephen Carr

Carr was 27 years old.