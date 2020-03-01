UA student speaks about coronavirus forcing early return from Rome

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The coronavirus outbreak forced study-abroad students to return from Rome, the University of Arkansas announced Saturday. Academic operations at the UofA’s Rome Campus are suspended for the remainder of the Spring semester.

“On Friday, February 28, the U.S. Department of State and the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention both elevated the travel advisories in Italy to Level 3 – Reconsider Travel and Avoid nonessential travel,” read a statement on the UofA’s study abroad website. “In light of this information from reputable sources, and in an effort to protect the health and safety of our faculty and students, the University of Arkansas has determined the best course of action is to suspend academic operations of the Rome Center for the remainder of the semester and return all students to the U.S. to continue studies.”

The Rome Center is a hub for 100 study-abroad students, 40 from the UofA. Hanna Ellington’s been studying in Rome this semester and said she wasn’t surprised when she got the email from the UofA around 3 a.m. her time.

“It never really affected the Rome area [the last few weeks],” Ellington said. “I think we had a total of about three cases, but in Northern Italy it was definitely something scary because there is a lot of travel between the North and the South, and we knew it could reach us at any point, and we really had no idea if it would.”

Ellington said she’ll return to her hometown, Kansas City, for the remainder of the semester. She’ll take online courses.