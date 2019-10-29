UA students get new shuttle service

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Leaders from the University of Arkansas and JB Hunt Transport Services are celebrating a new shuttle service for students.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted Monday, Oct. 28. Engineering and business students will be able to get to and from research buildings.

Dr. John English, dean of engineering at the university said, “Daily, there are shuttles back-and-forth, so the students who choose not to drive down here can come down here and engage in internships (and) research projects. (They can) work with some of our startup companies and the bottom line is the shuttle just wore out.”

A donation from JB Hunt supported the purchase of the shuttle.