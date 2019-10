Over 1,000 people are treated for misusing prescription opioids each day in the U.S. and 1 out of 8 are over the age of 50.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) – Over 1,000 people are treated for misusing prescription opioids each day in the U.S. and 1 out of 8 are over the age of 50.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Services and AARP are now collaborating to educate the older population about opioids and non-opioid pain management alternatives.

The Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program is funded by a 3.7 million dollar grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.