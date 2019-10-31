UAMS creates new position focused on Marshallese community

"We have attempted to bridge that gap with the Healthy Start Program, offering interpretation services, helping them navigate the resources in the area, and connecting them with services that they need."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Northwest Regional Campus launched a new job that is focused on the Marshallese community.

Phebe Sistoso started the new certified nurse midwife position two weeks ago and she said it is apart of the Healthy Start Program at UAMS.

The position helps with clinical resources and education for women of child-bearing age, infants up to 18 months, and even fathers.

She said she’ll serve anyone in the community but will focus on Marshallese families, who she said are a medically undeserved population in our area.

This program is dedicated to bridging the gap with resources like an interpreters that speak:

Marshallese

Spanish

English

They are with her at all times.

Sistoso said her position is important because when mothers and children in our communities do better then we all do better.

“It’s very important for us to connect clients with the wonderful resources that already in the community and help them find those resources in their own language,” she said.

The UAMS Healthy Start Program serves four counties:

Washington

Benton

Carroll

Madison

For more information email: mch@uams.edu or call 479-713-8685.