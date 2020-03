FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a possible case of sexual indecency with a child at the Jean Tyson Child Development Center.

The incident was reported to the police on March 2 at 11:28 a.m.

One employee has been suspended and banned from the facility. No arrest has been made at this time.

The Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division will assist with the investigation.

Police will continue the investigation.